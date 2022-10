Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association faction, First Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Energy Oleksii Kucherenko says that the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company plans to stop the supply of natural gas to the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant (TPP, Kyiv region).

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"NJSC Naftogaz gave the command to Kyivoblgaz to stop supplying natural gas to the Trypilska TPP, which produces electricity critical to Kyiv and the region. I would like to note that the consequences of missile strikes on energy facilities are significantly aggravated by meaningless actions of energy monopolists and a completely unbalanced and irresponsible system of "management" in the fuel and energy complex," he wrote.

According to a letter from Kyivoblgaz published by the MP, Naftogaz may stop natural gas supplies to the Trypilska TPP from October 30.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced a provision on the assignment of Public Service Obligation (PSO) in the natural gas market.

At the same time, LLC Naftogaz Trading Gas Supply Company, as the supplier of the "last hope," is obliged to supply natural gas to consumers who are not classified as domestic consumers and perform vital functions to ensure the state's defense capability by April 30, 2023 (inclusive).

Centrenergo operates the Vuhlehirska (Donetsk region), Trypilska (Kyiv region), and Zmiivska (Kharkiv region) thermoelectric power plants, which have a combined capacity of 7.66 GW and account for about 14% of Ukraine's total installed capacity.