China will need 8,485 new aircraft over 20 years

A plane takes off at Bao'an International Airport in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Mao Siqian.

A plane takes off at Bao'an International Airport in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Mao Siqian.

China's growing economy will fuel the growth of its civil air transport and boost demand for 8,485 new commercial airplanes over the next 20 years, said Boeing's latest market forecast released in Beijing. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

This new commercial airplane demand from China's market is valued at around $1.5 trln, said the Boeing 2022 Commercial Market Outlook for China.

These new commercial airplanes will include both passenger aircraft and freighters.

Over the next two decades, more than one fifth of new commercial airplane deliveries globally will serve China's civil aviation market, said the forecast.

Boeing forecasts that China's commercial airplane fleet will more than double over 20 years as the demand for air travel and air freight will continue to trend upwards.

China's booming air cargo market, sustained by the ever-increasing e-commerce sector, is expected to see its freighter fleet reach more than 800 airplanes through 2041, said the forecast.