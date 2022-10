The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for the Director of the Department for Work with Corporate VIP Clients of Ukrgasbank, who is a suspect in the case of the former head of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko, in the form of an arrest with an alternative to posting bail in the amount of more than UAH 35 million.

This is stated in the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Director of the Department for Work with Corporate VIP Clients of Ukrgasbank is suspected of committing criminal offenses under Part 2 of Art. 27, Part 5 of Art. 191, Part 2 of Art. 27, Part 3 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 366 of the Criminal Code.

The High Anti-Corruption Court received a petition in which the NAСB detective asked for a preventive measure to be applied to the suspect in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 15,385 living wages for able-bodied persons, amounting to UAH 40,001,000.

The investigation found that the Deputy Director of the Department for Work with Corporate VIP Clients of Ukrgasbank, and in the future, the Director of the same department, acting as part of the group organized by Kyrylo Shevchenko, willfully, for selfish reasons, using positions held and abusing his office, through unfair use and amendments to the internal regulations of the bank, systematic introduction of false information into acts of services provided and illegal conversion Ukrgasbank’s funds in favor of third parties, made embezzlement of these funds on an especially large scale, for a total amount of UAH 205,998,436.

Such embezzlement was carried out by transferring to 52 individuals, individual entrepreneurs and legal entities of the bank's funds as payment for services involving them, as agents or/and partners of this bank, clients - legal entities of the corporate business segment for service to Ukrgasbank JSC, which were not actually provided.

On October 12, the Anti-Corruption Court arrested the suspect in the Shevchenko case until December 10.

The court decided to take the Director of the Department for Work with Corporate VIP Clients of Ukrgasbank into custody in the courtroom.

At the same time, the court selected for him UAH 35,100,000 bail as an alternative to arrest.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB put on the wanted list the ex-head of the NBU Shevchenko.

The High Anti-Corruption Court seized Shevchenko's property.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) exposed the illegal activities of officials of the state Ukrgasbank, which led to losses of more than UAH 206 million.