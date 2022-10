Kadyrov Recognizes Death Of 23 Of His Fighters In Kherson Region

The head of the Chechen Republic (subject of the Russian Federation) Ramzan Kadyrov admitted that as a result of an artillery strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the positions of the invaders in the Kherson Region, 23 Chechen militants were killed.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Many people know that at the beginning of this week, one of the Chechen units was under artillery shelling. This happened in the Kherson Region... 23 soldiers were killed and 58 wounded. Of these, four suffered serious injuries," he wrote.

He said that in Ukraine, "the kadyrovites" participate in "jihad," fighting "iblis."

"And if one is destined to fall in a holy war, then this is an honor and great joy for every real Muslim," Kadyrov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kadyrov said that his minor sons, whom he sent to Ukraine, allegedly took part in a combat clash with the Ukrainian military.