Steinmeier Reports On Confrontation Between Germany And Russia Over War In Ukraine

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that there was a confrontation between Germany and Russia due to the brutal war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

This was reported by the German edition of ZDF, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Steinmeier gave a speech in which he spoke in favor of reassessment of relations with Russia.

After the reunification of Germany in 1990, he had hope for a peaceful future - not least because of the role played by the then Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, but the situation changed after the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The President called the present "a turning point of the era."

"If you look at today's Russia, there is no place for old dreams. Today, our countries confront each other," Steinmeier emphasized.

The politician sharply condemned Russia's "brutal war of conquest in Ukraine" and said that the world has changed on February 24, 2022.

The President explained that it is in Germany's interest to free itself from dependence on the regime, which directs tanks to the neighboring country and uses energy as a weapon.

Steinmeier recalled that the actions of the Russian Federation turned European security into ruins and became "an attack on all the lessons that the world has learned from the two world wars."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 25, Steinmeier arrived in Kyiv and met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.