Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Reports To Putin On Completion Of Partial Mobilization

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the completion of partial mobilization measures in the Russian Federation, which was announced on September 21.

Shoigu made the corresponding statement on Friday at a meeting with Putin, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The sending of citizens called up as part of the mobilization was completed today. Notification of citizens has been stopped. The task you set - 300,000 people - has been completed. No additional tasks are planned," Shoigu reported.

According to him, 1,300 representatives of authorities, 27,000 entrepreneurs and 13,000 volunteers were called up and sent to the troops.

The average age of mobilized Russians, according to the Minister of Defense, is 35 years.

Shoigu said that currently 82,000 people after training were delivered to the "special operation" area, of which 41,000 operate as part of units, another 218,000 mobilized are trained at training grounds.

According to Shoigu, despite the completion of mobilization measures, military enlistment offices will continue their work.

They will allegedly from now on recruit troops at the expense of volunteers and contract candidates.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian troops were transferring mobilized Russians to the Kherson Region to replace evacuated collaborators.

On September 21, Putin announced a partial mobilization.

Russian Defense Minister Shoigu said that Russia plans to call up 300,000 reservists during mobilization.