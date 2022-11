China's transport investment up 6.3% in first three quarters

A section of the Yuxi-Chuxiong Expressway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Photo by Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao.

A section of the Yuxi-Chuxiong Expressway in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Photo by Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao.

China's transport sector continued to see steady growth in fixed-asset investment in the first three quarters of this year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

During the period, fixed-asset investment in the sector totaled ¥2.7 trln (about $376.58 bln), up 6.3% year on year, according to the ministry.

In the third quarter, the investment rose 5.7% over one year earlier, with a pace of 0.8 percentage points faster than the second quarter.

Between January and September, investment in road construction climbed 10% year on year to about ¥2.06 trln.

Investment in waterway construction reached ¥112.4 bln in the same period, up 6.4% year on year.