The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will conduct an independent inspection of 2 nuclear facilities in Ukraine this week. This is stated in the message of the IAEA.

At the request of Ukraine, the IAEA will conduct an inspection of 2 nuclear facilities that are under the agency's guarantees and are regularly visited by inspectors in order to refute Russia's claims about the creation of a "dirty bomb".

"The IAEA inspectors will conduct an independent inspection of these sites in accordance with the Ukraine Safeguards Agreement to detect any diversion of safeguarded nuclear material, any undeclared production or processing of nuclear material at the 2 sites and ensure the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activity," said the Director General of the agency, Rafael Grossi.

At the same time, the IAEA conducted an inspection of one of the mentioned facilities a month ago and did not find any undeclared nuclear activity or materials.

Grossi noted that, given the interest and urgency of the issue, the agency will provide the inspection findings to the IAEA Board of Governors, and immediately thereafter to the public.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kuleba previously said that IAEA experts are expected to arrive soon, who will prove the absence of any "dirty bombs" in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, at the meeting of the UN Security Council, the Russian Federation was unable to provide evidence that Ukraine had created a "dirty bomb".