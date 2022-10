Electricity Shortage In Kyiv Will Be Eliminated In 2-3 Weeks, But There Is Risk Of Major Blackout - Klitschko

The Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko predicts that specialists of the Ukrenergo national energy company will be able to eliminate the shortage of electricity in the capital in 2-3 weeks, but notes that there is a risk of a major blackout. This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City State Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to a significant shortage of electricity - from 20 to 50 percent - the city's energy supply system is operating in an emergency mode. Therefore, the electricity supply is temporarily turned off in all districts of the capital. If there are no force majeure circumstances, Ukrenergo specialists hope within 2- 3 weeks to eliminate the deficit caused by the attacks of Russian barbarians on critical infrastructure," Klitschko said.

He noted that the city is doing everything possible to save electricity consumption. In particular, on many routes of municipal public transport, trolleybuses were replaced by buses. At the same time, the city is not going to stop the subway.

Klitschko once again called on the residents of the capital and businesses to reduce electricity consumption: businesses - to turn off the lighting of signs at public catering and trade establishments, as well as advertising; citizens - to use electrical appliances less, especially during peak hours of system load.

"There is a risk of a major blackout, when a lack of electricity can lead to even greater consequences and an even larger-scale blackout. Therefore, it is extremely important to save it so that this does not happen," Klitschko said.

Regarding the possibility of emergency situations during the heating season, the mayor noted that, in preparation for winter, the city purchased backup fuel and backup power sources, as well as the necessary number of mobile boilers as a backup source of heat supply in case of emergency situations during the heating season. They will provide heat to hospitals, kindergartens, schools and will work in the heating points that the city will deploy.

On Friday, October 28, the DTEK Kyiv Grids company announced that emergency power outages continue in Kyiv.

Ukrenergo ordered to limit electricity consumption in the entire territory of Ukraine to eliminate the consequences of terrorist attacks by Russia.

On October 27, Russia again attacked energy infrastructure facilities, as a result of the shelling, the main network in the central regions was damaged.