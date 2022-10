The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already shot down more than 300 Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. The Russian Federation has also recently reduced the intensity of attacks. This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat at a briefing.

Thus, Ihnat reported that the first kamikaze drone was shot down in the Kharkiv Region on September 13. From that moment to today, more than 300 such drones have been shot down.

"Since September 13, when the first Shahed kamikaze drone was shot down in the Kharkiv Region, more than 300 Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones have been shot down to date," he said.

Ihnat added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine also shoot down other drones used by the aggressor country, such as Mohajer-6 and smaller drones.

According to him, Russia used to launch a large number of drones every day because they were available.

"To date, it is not known exactly how many of these Shahed-136 drones Russia received, whether they were transported by air or possibly transported through the Caspian," he said.

Ihnat noted that the state leadership reported that Russia ordered 2,400 of them, but it is not known whether they have that many and whether they are capable of being produced in the quantity that the Russian Federation wants.

"Therefore, they probably somewhat reduced the intensity of the drone attack," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Maliar, Russia wants to intimidate the population and leadership of Ukraine with strikes on infrastructure facilities.

Meanwhile, Russians can launch Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones from the Belarusian part of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.