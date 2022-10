UN Did Not See Any Signs Of Biological Weapons In Ukraine

The United Nations does not know or see evidence of any biological weapons programs in Ukraine, said Deputy High Representative of the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) Adedeji Ebo at a briefing in the Security Council on October 27. This was stated in an official statement on the UN website.

The meeting was the third since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, when the Council formally convened at Russia's request to consider its ongoing accusations.

"The UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, previously informed the ambassadors - first in March and then again in May - that the UN does not see evidence of the use of biological weapons in Ukraine. This remains the case today - Adedeji Ebo told the Council,” the statement reads.

Both Russia and Ukraine are parties to the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), which prohibits the development, production, acquisition, transfer, stockpiling and use of biological and toxin weapons. However, Russian representative Vasily Nebenzya said that the issues that remained unresolved at the consultative meeting should be resolved, and argued that his complaint was well-founded. He accused the Pentagon of financing military biological activities in Ukraine in the laboratories of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa and Kharkiv.

Ukraine and the USA denied these statements of the Russian Federation. Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Khrystyna Hayovyshyn emphasized that Ukraine has never developed, produced or stored biological or chemical weapons, independently or jointly with someone, and does not have the appropriate infrastructure for the development and production of biological weapons.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called the meeting "a colossal waste of time," saying it was held with the sole purpose of spreading disinformation from Russia: "We must not divert UN resources to a baseless investigation. And we must not allow Russia's tactics to distract us from its brutal war of aggression," the U.S. Ambassador said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine allegedly has a "dirty bomb" that it plans to detonate to discredit the Russian Federation.

On October 25, the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company announced that Russia may be preparing for an act of nuclear terrorism.

On October 23, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine was allegedly preparing to use a "dirty bomb" and made a number of phone calls to foreign ministers in this regard.