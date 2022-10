The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested in-absentia Member of Parliament Andrii Derkach.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO).

On October 27, the investigating judge of the HACC chose a preventive measure to Derkach, who is reasonably suspected of high treason and illegal enrichment.

The judge supported the position of the SACPO’s prosecutor and decided to satisfy the National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (NACB) detective request, agreed by the Prosecutor General, in full.

According to the court decision, a restrain measure in the form of detention was chosen to the MP.

Derkach was put on the state and international wanted list.

After his detention and delivery to the place of the pre-trial investigation, the investigating judge will decide on the use of this preventive measure or replacement with a softer one.

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that during the period 2019-2022 Derkach received at least USD 567,000 from law enforcement and intelligence agencies of the Russian Federation for subversive activities against Ukraine, including discredit of Ukraine in the international arena, deterioration of diplomatic relations with the United States, as well as complications of the integration into to the European Union and NATO.

He was informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111, Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau put the Verkhovna Rada member Andrii Derkach (independent), who is suspected of high treason and illegal enrichment, on the wanted list.

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau found a pen with a hidden camcorder and microphone and secret documents during a search of Derkach's apartment.