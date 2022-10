Invaders thrown recently mobilized from the Russian Federation to the Zaporizhzhia Region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russian servicemen, mobilized a week ago, continue to arrive in the temporarily captured territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region," the General Staff reported.

At the same time, the mentioned personnel do not have motivation and desire to participate in hostilities in the territory of Ukraine, as well as non-isolated cases of desertion recorded.

Despite this, the enemy continues to work on the replenishment of losses.

According to available information, representatives of private military companies recruit prisoners in penal colonies of Ulyanovsk (Russian Federation).

Most of the prisoners who agree to fight in Ukraine are convicted of murder, rape and sales of narcotic drugs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three MLRS Grad of the invaders in the Zaporizhzhia Region and confirmed the evacuation of 70 injured Russian military.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have inflicted painful losses in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Russian invaders intensify the groups on the right-bank part of the occupied Kherson Region with new mobilized.