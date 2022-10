The Ukrenergo national energy company continued to introduce emergency power outages in the Kyiv Region on October 28.

This is stated in the message of DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On October 28, from 8:25 a.m., by the order of the Ukrenergo national energy company, emergency power outages continue in the Kyiv Region. Due to significant damage and imbalance in the power system, more long-term power outages may be used. The situation in the power system is tense. We ask all clients to support energy workers in the fight on energy front," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, October 28, emergency power outages continue in Kyiv.

Russian invaders again struck the facilities of energy infrastructure, as a result of the shelling damaged the main network in the central regions.