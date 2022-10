Russia Inflicts 15 Aviation And 1 Rocket Strokes On Ukraine Over Past Day - General Staff

The occupiers of the Russian Federation have inflicted 15 aviation and 1 rocket strikes on Ukraine over the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports about this in the morning summary, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the day, the enemy caused fifteen aviation and one rocket strike, made more than forty shelling from rocket launchers," the authority said.

The settlements of Bilohirka, Nova Kamianka, Novohrednieve of the Kherson Region, Stepove of the Zaporizhzhia Region and Maryinka and Pavlivka of the Donetsk Region suffered from these criminal actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes.

The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing its territory, airspace and infrastructure.

There is a threat of missile and aviation strikes, including with the use of UAVs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last day, October 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks of Russian invaders in areas of 13 settlements.

The enemy also continues to suffer losses in manpower and equipment.

Russia has brought 2 surfaces and 2 underwater carriers to the Black Sea, and the danger of Russian rocket strokes on Ukraine has increased.