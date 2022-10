Since the beginning of 2022, within the framework of the Affordable Loans 5-7-9 program, agricultural producers have attracted loans in the amount of UAH 67.75 billion.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Over the past week, farmers received loans for UAH 1.483 billion.

The Kyiv Region is the leader in terms of credit volumes for this period – UAH 10.328 billion.

The largest volumes of loans during this time were provided by: Raiffeisen Bank (UAH 14.395 billion), PrivatBank (UAH 14.262 billion), Oshchadbank (UAH 11.337 billion), Ukrgasbank (UAH 6.702 billion), and Credit Agricole Bank (UAH 6.501 billion).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, banks issued loans for UAH 38.5 billion to farmers to ensure the implementation of a complex of spring field works.