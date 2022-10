On October 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the Russian invaders in the areas of 13 settlements in the last day. Also, the enemy continues to suffer losses in manpower and equipment.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU on Facebook.

Thus, it is reported that the enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, is carrying out fortification equipment of positions in certain directions, in particular on the left bank of the Dnieper River, and is actively conducting aerial reconnaissance.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, the situation remains without significant changes. Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing its territory, airspace, and infrastructure. There is still a threat of missile and airstrikes, including the use of attack UAVs.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

on the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions - from the territory of the Russian Federation, the enemy used different types of artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Vodolahy, Hirky, Pysarivka, and Ryzhivka in the Sumy Region and Vilkhuvatka, Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, and Starytsa in the Kharkiv Region;

on the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions – it used tanks, mortars, barrel artillery, and MLRSes, in the areas of Druzheliubivka and Petro-Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv Region; Zarichne, Yampolivka of the Donetsk Region and Makiivka and Nevske in the Luhansk Region;

in the Bakhmut direction – the enemy used tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Verkhniokamiyanske, Opytne, Rozdolivka, Soledar, Mayorsk, and Yakovlivka;

in the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy fired mortars, barrel artillery, and MLRSes near Avdiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk Region.

On the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy carried out artillery fire in the areas of 15 settlements. Among them are Bilohoriya, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Zaporizhzhia Region, and Vuhledar, Novosilka, Pavlivka, and Prechystivka, Donetsk Region.

Areas of 20 settlements near the contact line were damaged by fire in the Pivdennyi Buh direction.

During the day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of populated areas: Andriyivka, Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region; Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vremivka, Zelenopillia, Soledar, Mayorsk, Mariyinka, Nevelske, Novobakhmutivka, Pervomaiske, and Yakovlivka of the Donetsk Region.

According to detailed information, damage to the enemy's manpower and equipment in the previous days has been confirmed. Thus, eight units of weapons and military equipment of various types were destroyed and up to 120 servicemen were wounded in the Zaporizhzhia Region. On the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region, about 100 wounded occupiers were delivered to medical facilities.

The command of the Russian occupying forces, in order to avoid panic among the personnel, tries by all means to hide the real losses of servicemen.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 25, Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai stated that the Russian occupiers mined the entire bank of the Chervona River in the Svatove district of the Luhansk Region.

As of October 7, the Ukrainian military liberated seven settlements of the Luhansk region from the Russian invaders.