The Energy Company of Ukraine state energy trader has carried out a test import supply of electricity from Europe.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In order to support the energy grid of Ukraine in the event of a shortage of generating capacity, the ECU carried out the first test supply of electricity from Slovakia. The actual import of 1 MW took place on October 27, 2022," the message says.

According to the report, the company received the right to import as a result of the auction for access to interstate power grids, which was held on October 25 by the operator of the national transmission system, Ukrenergo.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in August, the state energy trader ECU started commercial activities.

On June 28, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred from the sphere of management of the Ministry of Energy to the sphere of management of the Ministry of Economy the authority to manage corporate rights belonging to the state in the authorized capital of the ECU.

The ECU is a multi-disciplinary energy supply enterprise that carries out operations of purchase, sale, supply, and market optimization of energy consumption for commercial customers.

The company operates on the domestic and foreign markets of energy resources.

100% of the company's shares belong to the state.