Russia has deployed two surface and two underwater Kalibr carriers into the Black Sea, the danger of Russian missile attacks on Ukraine has increased.

This follows from a statement by the South Operational Command.

So, currently Russia has built up a group in the sea that includes 11 ships and boats that maneuver along the coast of Crimea.

"24 Kalibrs, located on two surface and two underwater missile carriers, as well as two anti-aircraft missiles, remain on standby," the Ukrainian military said.

The South Operational Command reported that the invaders continue to attack civilian and critical infrastructure facilities. The threat of using kamikaze drones remains.

"Do not expose yourself to danger, be alert, aware and careful. Be sure to respond to air alarm signals. Take care of your own life and the lives of your loved ones," the command informs.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the losses of the personnel of the Russian troops on October 26 increased by 320 to 69,220 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed one helicopter and 19 drones last day.

On October 25, losses of personnel of Russian troops increased by 480 to 68,900 killed, equipment - by 17 tanks, 12 artillery systems and two anti-aircraft defense systems.

On October 24, the Air Force shot down two Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopters in 30 minutes.