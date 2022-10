Today, October 27, the U.S. Department of State presented The U.S. Plan to Counter Illicit Diversion of Certain Advanced Conventional Weapons in Eastern Europe. This was reported by European Pravda.

According to the U.S. Department of State press release, the plan "captures our commitment to responsible arms transfer practices, our enduring, ongoing, and effective security partnership with Ukraine and other partners, and decades of successful international cooperation to detect and interdict illicit weapons trafficking worldwide.”

The U.S. Department of State explains that during the hostilities in Ukraine there is a risk of illegal entry of Western weapons to Russian troops, mercenaries and "non-state actors," first of all - portable anti-aircraft missile systems and anti-tank missiles.

“The Ukrainian government has committed to appropriately safeguarding and accounting for transferred defense equipment. As in any conflict, we remain vigilant to the possibility that criminal and non-state actors may attempt to illicitly acquire weapons from sources in Ukraine, including members of the Russian military, during or following the conflict,” the U.S. Department of State notes.

The plan provides for the following key measures:

Safeguard and account for arms and munitions in Ukraine and neighboring countries when they are transferred, stored, and deployed; Enhance regional border management and security, and Build capacity of security forces, law enforcement, and border control agencies in the region to deter, detect, and interdict illicit arms trafficking.

“By starting this war, Russia bears responsibility for any resulting diversion. The most effective path towards reducing conflict and any risk of illicit diversion of arms would be for Russia to end the war that it started and withdraw its forces from all of Ukraine’s sovereign territory,” the U.S. Department of State stressed.

