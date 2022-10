EW-Resistant Drone That Can Adjust HIMARS presented In Ukraine In Conditions Of War

Ukrspecsystems has developed a new EW-resistant unmanned aviation complex SHARK, which can adjust U.S. High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). This was reported by the press service of the company.

It is noted that the development of this reconnaissance UAV from the project to the first flight lasted less than six months. Now SHARK is fully ready for use in combat conditions.

The drone is designed specifically for penetration into the territory temporarily controlled by the enemy: for deep aerial reconnaissance and adjustment, including Western long-range weapons - in particular, HIMARS.

SHARK, among other things, has reliable encrypted communication and a camera with 30x optical magnification and additional digital zoom. Thanks to a highly reliable communication module and a modern camera system, the drone allows you to delve into the rear of the enemy up to 60 km and conduct observations at a distance of up to 5 km from the UAV to the object.

Flight time of SHARK is more than 2 hours, communication range - 60 km, take-off weight - 10 kg, wingspan - 1.91 m, deployment time -15 minutes, operating temperature - from -15° C to +50° C, encryption method - AES256, cruising speed - 70-90 km/h, maximum flight speed - 150 km/h, stall speed - 60 km/h, take-off method - catapult, landing method - parachute.

Ukrspecsystems produces two classes of drones - operational-tactical level PD-2 and tactical drone SHARK.

