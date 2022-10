AFU Aviation Launched 14 Attacks On Occupiers, And Air Defense Forces Shot Down Aircraft And Helicopter

During the current day, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched 14 attacks on Russian occupiers, and air defense units shot down an aircraft and a helicopter. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening operational update.

"Aviation of the Defense Forces, during the current day, launched 14 strikes on areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the enemy. In a day, air defense units shot down an enemy helicopter and an aircraft - according to preliminary information, the Ка-52 Alligator and the Su-25 attack aircraft," the report said.

In addition, during the day, units of missile forces and artillery hit two areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of Russian troops for October 26 increased by 320 to 69,220 killed, and the Ukrainian military last day destroyed 1 helicopter and 19 drones.

During October 25, the losses of personnel of Russian troops increased by 480 to 68,900 killed, equipment - by 17 tanks, 12 artillery systems and 2 air defense systems.

On October 24, the air force shot down two Russian Ка-52 Alligator helicopters in 30 minutes.