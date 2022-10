The High Anti-Corruption Court has selected a preventive measure for the head of the Accounting Chamber Valerii Patskan in the form of bail in the amount of almost UAH 50,000.

A representative of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported this to Ukrainian News Agency.

On October 27, at the request of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, agreed by SACPO prosecutors, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Patskan, who is suspected of illegally receiving UAH 117,000 in compensation for renting housing in the capital.

The court applied a preventive measure to him in the form of UAH 49,620 of bail.

Patskan is also entrusted with a number of procedural duties, in particular, to arrive at every request to the detective, prosecutor and in court; inform the detective, prosecutor or court about the change of place of residence and place of work; refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case.

The term of the duties is until December 27.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office informed Patskan about the suspicion of abuse of power due to illegal compensation for renting housing in Kyiv.