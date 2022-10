The initiative group of employees of the Ostchem holding company have acquired and transferred for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine a modern anti-drone system KVERTUS (ANTIDRON KVSG-6) with a range of 3 km.

This is stated in the message of Group DF, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The cost of the system is UAH 426,000. The anti-drone was transferred to the 126th Brigade of the Territorial Defense and has already been successfully used by the air defense military for operational combat missions. We sincerely thank the staff of Rivneazot PrJSC, Cherkasy Azot and FreeAir UA Charitable Foundation for their participation in the project. Businesses continue to help the Ukrainian military! We believe in Victory!" said the message.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ostchem holding, which unites nitrogen chemistry enterprises of Group DF, specializes in the production of nitrogen mineral fertilizers (ammonia, urea, ammonium nitrate, CAS), caprolactam, ion exchange resins and other products.

Ostchem includes the following mineral fertilizer enterprises: Azot (Cherkasy), Concern Stirol (Horlivka, Donetsk Region), Severodonetsk Azot Association (Severodonetsk, Luhansk Region), Rivneazot (Rivne).

Group DF is a diversified international group of companies whose business is represented in 11 countries of Europe and Asia.

Businessman Dmytro Firtash is the founder and owner of Group DF.