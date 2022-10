The Energoatom National Nuclear Power Generating Company has appointed Pavlo Kovtoniuk as Director General of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (Rivne NPP, Varash, Rivne Region).

This is stated in the message of the Energoatom on its Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For the past four months, Kovtoniuk has been acting Director General of the Rivne NPP. And in general, the station has been working for more than 35 years, of which for almost 14 he has been chief engineer and deputy director general. Viacheslav Stoyanov now is the chief engineer - the first deputy director general of the Rivne NPP. For the past four months, he has been acting in this position," it was said.

According to the report, Oleksii Prokopenko was appointed deputy director general for physical protection and regime from October 31, and Bohdan Shmihelskyi was appointed deputy director general for personnel from October 27.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 27, Energoatom appointed Pavlo Kovtoniuk as the provisional director general of the Rivne NPP instead of Pavlo Pavlyshyn, who was transferred to the post of director of Atomremontservis for the period of martial law.

The Rivne NPP operates 4 power units with a total installed capacity of 2,835 MW: Unit 1 (VVER-440) with a capacity of 420 MW since 1980, Unit 2 (VVER-440) with a capacity of 415 MW since 1981, Unit 3 (VVER -1) 1000 MW since 1986, Unit 4 (VVER-1000) with a capacity of 1000 MW since 2004.