Russian terrorist troops are not giving up their attempts to advance in the Avdiyivka and Bakhmut directions of the Donetsk Region and are shelling the entire contact line. This was stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Thursday, October 28.

The General Staff noted that the occupiers are trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, restrain the Defense Forces in certain directions, and also conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions. At the same time, Russian troops are shelling the positions of the Armed Forces along the contact line, strengthening positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, conducting aerial reconnaissance and continuing to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes. During the day, the enemy carried out three airstrikes and launched three attacks from rocket salvo systems.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Slobozhanske direction - from the territory of the Russian Federation, using different types of artillery, in the areas of Chuhunivka, Strilecha, Dvorichna, Kamianka, Krasne, Starytsia settlements;

in the Kupyansk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of Berestove, Kyslivka and Fyholivka settlements;

in the Lyman direction - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of Makiyivka, Terny, Torske, Yampolivka, Spirne, Nevske and Zarichne settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of Andriyivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Kramatorsk, Soledar and Yakovlivka settlements;

in the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy inflicted fire damage from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Avdiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, and Pervomaiske;

in the Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy carried out artillery fire in the areas of Bilohiria, Vremivka, Zaliznychne, Novopil, Novosilka, Olhivske, and Orikhiv;

in the Pivdenobuzke direction, the areas of more than 15 settlements near the contact line were affected by fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 27, militants of the so-called LPR announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting an offensive simultaneously in three directions in the area of ​​the settlement of Svatove in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region.

On October 26, the Armed Forces repelled large-scale Russian attacks near 11 settlements in the Donetsk Region.

At the same time, losses of personnel of the Russian troops on October 26 increased by 320 to 69,220 killed.