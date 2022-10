Israel is ready to supply non-lethal weapons to Ukraine, but there are restrictions on the supply of air defense systems. This was stated by the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, the BBC reports on Thursday, October 27.

Herzog noted that Israel is ready to supply non-lethal weapons to Ukraine, but without specifying which weapons the state can provide. The President also emphasized that there are restrictions on the supply of certain air defense systems to Ukraine.

"There are weapons for which we don't even have an export version. There are things we don't want to get into the hands of our enemies. There are secrets we can't share. Wherever we can help, we try to help," the statement says.

Herzog also emphasized that Israel is analyzing the situation with Russia's use of Iranian-made drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 25, Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated that he intends to show evidence of Russia's use of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the war against Ukraine.

On October 23, the Israeli army carried out an airstrike on the assembly center of Iranian drones in Syria.

On September 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was shocked by the refusal of the Israeli authorities to provide air defense equipment.