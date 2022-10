In Mariupol (Donetsk Region), the Russian occupiers are forming concrete mass graves to hide the traces of their crimes. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Vadym Boichenko.

Thus, according to the mayor, the Russians understand that the city will be de-occupied and that international missions and journalists will enter it, so they hide the traces of their war crimes. Houses where the bodies of civilians killed by the Russians still remain are being demolished.

"They are forming, it sounds terrible, concrete mass graves. But Russian war crimes have already been recorded. I am sure that the military and political leadership of Russia, which gave criminal orders, will be punished," Vadym Boichenko said.

The mayor also emphasized that, according to estimates, 40,000 residents of Mariupol do not have housing in the occupied city. The occupiers do not provide it. And housing is given to collaborators who gave hints and corrected the fire of the Russians on humanitarian objects, schools, hospitals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers started passportization of the population in the temporarily captured Mariupol. The first passports were issued in the village of Manhush in the Mariupol district.

Earlier, Andriushchenko said that a large number of people in occupied Mariupol still live in basements and cook on the street.

In addition, in Mariupol, the Russian occupiers obliged all educators, doctors and employees of budget institutions to hand in Ukrainian passports and obtain Russian ones by the end of 2022.

They are also preparing for mobilization in occupied Mariupol. The military commandant's office thoroughly checks men's documents on the streets. The mayor's office says that people with Donetsk registration are immediately sent to the front.