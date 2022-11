China creates over 10 million urban jobs in first nine months

Students learn about recruiting information at a campus job fair in Southwest University in southwest China's Chongqing. Photo by Qin Tingfu/Xinhua.

China created 10.01 mln jobs in its urban areas in the first nine months of this year, official data showed, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The overall employment situation has remained stable despite the current employment challenges, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

From January to September, 1.32 mln people with difficulty finding jobs became employed, while 3.87 mln unemployed people found new jobs.

During the period, China had issued a total of ¥72.7 bln of employment subsidies, the ministry said.

Human resources and social security departments across the country have launched campaigns to provide services to job-hunting graduates, creating 1.02 mln internship posts, it said.