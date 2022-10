The Russian occupiers may stage a series of terrorist acts during the retreat from the temporarily occupied territories, as well as a man-made disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, at a briefing.

"Given the lack of humanity and observance of international conventions by the so-called "second army of the world", as well as the pathological lies of all Kremlin politicians and propagandists, the enemy can make "difficult decisions". It is most likely that during the retreat, the enemy, in addition to mass evacuation, may resort to carrying out a series of terrorist acts with the detonation of residential areas, the transformation of the territory temporarily occupied by it into scorched ground with causing critical damage to the infrastructure of the territories returned to Ukraine. Taking into account the latest information releases by the Russian Federation regarding the "dirty bomb", it is also not excluded that the occupiers may organize detonations at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in order to its final decommissioning and provoking a local man-made disaster, accusing Ukraine of this," he explained.

Also, according to Hromov, this week the Russians had no military targets to hit with cruise missiles. All efforts were reduced to the destruction of infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 9, the General Staff announced for the first time the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv Region.

More than half of the population left the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.