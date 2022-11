A view of Maowei floating photovoltaic power station on water in Gucheng Township of Yingshang County, east China's Anhui Province. Photo by Xinhua/Huang Bohan.

China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment said that it would expedite the construction of a unified and standardized national system to calculate carbon emissions. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"Focusing on sectors, companies and key products in the calculation, the ministry and relevant departments will also formulate a list of greenhouse gases", – said Li Gao, a ministry official.

Li said amid China's green shift, the national carbon trading market, which opened in July last year, had operated in an orderly manner, with structure and rules established and expectations met.

"The total transaction volume of the market reached ¥8.58 bln yuan (about $1.2 bln)", – said the official.

"The ministry will ramp up data quality management, strengthen the functions of the market, and optimize the country's certified emissions reduction mechanism to help the market thrive", – Li added.

China has announced that it will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.