Currently, Belarus does not have a strike group properly equipped for an offensive. The country conducts personnel training in order to divert Ukraine's attention and forces from the east and south, said Andrii Cherniak, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense on Facebook on Thursday, October 27.

Cherniak explained that since April, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, has been trying to avoid an open invasion of Ukraine, even though he became a participant in this war a long time ago when he gave his territory to Russia.

"Of course, there is a potential danger for Ukraine from the side of Belarus. Attack UAVs, which Russia bought from Iran, are launched from the territory of Belarus, and MiG-31K aircraft, which can carry Kinzhal missiles, have been moved there," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

At the same time, Russia continues to transport mobilized soldiers without proper equipment to Belarus by rail, and repaired tanks and armored personnel carriers are sent to the Russian Federation from Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 24, the head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov stated that there remains a theoretical possibility of an attack by Russia from Belarus.

On October 20, the deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksii Hromov, said that the Russian occupying forces may launch a second offensive from the territory of Belarus, but their main goal will not be Kyiv.

On October 3, the commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Nayev, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will never give up his intentions to completely occupy Ukraine.