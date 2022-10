President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on increasing expenditures on national security and defense by UAH 387 billion.

This is evidenced by the data on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The money will be directed to the following ministries and authorities:

the Ministry of Defense (together with the State Special Transport Service) - UAH 365,157.1 million, of which wages (with accruals) - UAH 219,128 million;

the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (National Police, State Border Guard Service, National Guard, State Emergency Service) - UAH 12,899.9 million, of which wages (with accruals) - UAH 5,840.4 million;

the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense - UAH 3,171.8 million, of which wages (with accruals) - UAH 2,368.1 million;

the Security Service of Ukraine - UAH 3,744.3 million, of which wages (with accruals) - UAH 3,575.2 million;

the Administrations of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection - UAH 1,253.2 million, of which wages (with accruals) - UAH 1,208.2 million;

the Department of State Security - UAH 594.2 million, of which wages (with accruals) - UAH 570.2 million;

the Foreign Intelligence Service - UAH 45.0 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in mid-August, the Verkhovna Rada increased state budget expenditures for 2022 by UAH 270.2 billion.