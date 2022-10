Germany Transfers To AFU MARS II And PzH 2000 MLRS, As Well As Surface Drones

The German government announced the transfer to Ukraine of 2 more MARS II MLRS and 4 Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers. The Ukrainian military also received 2 surface unmanned aerial vehicles.

This is stated on the website of the German government.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine received 2 more MARS II systems (the German analogue of the American M270 MLRS). In total, Germany transferred 5 such MLRS to Ukraine.

The number of Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers received by the Ukrainian military from Germany and the Netherlands increased to 16. The latest package of military aid includes 4 self-propelled guns.

Germany also handed over two surface drones to the Ukrainian military. Any details and characteristics of these devices are not disclosed.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine received 6,100 155-mm artillery shells and 186,000 40-mm grenades for grenade launchers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, the German media reported that the first IRIS-T SL anti-aircraft missile system had arrived in Ukraine. Later, the Ministry of Defense of Germany announced the terms of delivery of three more complexes.

It will be recalled that in mid-September, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced that her country would hand over 50 Dingo armored personnel carriers to the Ukrainian military.

We also reported that Germany, together with Denamrk and Norway, will finance the production of 16 Zuzana 2 self-propelled guns for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.