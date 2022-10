As a result of damage to the energy sector by the enemy, Kyiv is forced to introduce stricter restrictions, which also apply to public electric transport, but the subway and bus routes will operate. This is reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the airing of Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko in the broadcast of the telethon.

The President's Office asks the residents of the city to endure today. It is necessary to minimize any use of electricity. This applies not only to household consumers.

The authorities will be constantly broadcasting with updated information. It is necessary to minimize any use of electricity in general.

"As for the subway, it will work. And trolleybuses in Kyiv have already been replaced by buses. Kyivans will be able to get to work without problems," Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, October 27, the Russian occupiers again struck the energy infrastructure facilities. As a result of the shelling, the trunk network in the central regions was damaged.

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced that Ukraine will have a "more understandable" schedule of power outages. According to him, special attention will be paid to the needs of critical infrastructure and defense.