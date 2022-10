President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Italy with a request for SAMP-T air defense complexes.

The head of state said this in an interview with the Italian publication Corriere della Sera, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Air defense systems. That's our biggest priority right now. You know why. Because we want our people to come home from overseas, so that their children can go to school, to university, etc. But without security, without air defense we cannot provide it. Very few countries produce air defense - not only have, but also produce. Italy, together with France and Germany, produces SAMP-T complexes. And we need them. This is my signal," he said.

The President emphasized that he had passed on information about Ukraine's needs to the Italian government.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that he already had a phone conversation with the new Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni and invited her to visit Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 22, the head of the ultra-right party Brothers of Italy, which won the recent parliamentary elections in the country, Giorgia Meloni took the oath of the Prime Minister. She became the first woman in this position in the history of Italy.