New Package Of Assistance From Spain Will Soon Arrive In Ukraine - Reznikov

A new package of military assistance from Spain will soon arrive in Ukraine. In particular, Kyiv will receive American Hawk air defense systems.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this on Twitter.

The head of the defense department of Ukraine said that he had a conversation with his Spanish counterpart Margarita Robles.

"Grateful for your support and for being the first to provide Hawk systems to make our skies safer. We look forward to a new military aid package, which will arrive soon. The result of our cooperation will be our joint victory," Reznikov wrote.

Recall that in mid-October, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Spain was going to provide Ukraine with four of its Hawk air defense systems.

In addition, Britain is going to transfer to Ukraine AMRAAM missiles that can be launched from NASAMS air defense systems.

Also, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has only 10% of the needs of air defense.