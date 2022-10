The Office of the President warned of tighter electricity restrictions in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr Regions. Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Tonight, Russian terrorists again attacked our energy infrastructure. Equipment in the central regions was damaged. In order to prevent a complete blackout in the central region, energy companies are forced to introduce stricter restrictions. The magnitude of the necessary restriction of electricity in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr Regions will be regulated depending from the current situation in the power system," he said.

Tymoshenko added that the Office of the President continues to work together with representatives of regional military administrations, the city of Kyiv, Ukrenergo, the Ministry of Energy and DTEK to resolve the issue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrenergo reported that the Russian occupiers have again struck the energy infrastructure facilities, as a result of the shelling, the main network in the central regions has been damaged.

Since October 10, Russia has been conducting intensive missile and drone attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine. Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that electricity supply was disrupted almost throughout Ukraine as a result of Russian missile strikes. In many cities and regions of Ukraine, energy companies have to apply stabilization shutdown schedules.

Tymoshenko announced that Ukraine will have a "more understandable" schedule of power outages. According to him, special attention will be paid to the needs of critical infrastructure and defense.

On October 25, Ukrenergo limited electricity consumption in all regions of Ukraine.