Russia will try to restrain the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and complement the units that suffered significant losses with the main mobilized ones. The deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov announced this.

So, Hromov noted that in Russia, a number of plans are planned for mobilized: deterrence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in certain areas of the front and the distribution of mobilized for uniform reinforcement of other areas; completion of units that suffered significant losses; formation of completely new units, including tank, motorized rifle, artillery regiments.

As Hromov noted, the mobilization of students caused tension among society in the LPR. After that, the head of the militants Leonid Pasechnik issued an "order" on the alleged dismissal from military service of a separate category of citizens.

"However, due to the position of the military, it is planned to demobilize students only for 2-3 months, replacing them with new mobilized ones," Hromov adds.

In addition, in the DPR, as Hromov said, another group of mobilized prisoners is expected. The so-called head of the DPR Denis Pushilin, according to available information, prepared a draft "decree" on the mobilization of individual citizens, according to which more than 300 convicts will be called up for military service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops are transferring mobilized Russians to the Kherson Region instead of evacuated collaborators.

According to media reports, almost half a million people have been called up in Russia since the start of the mobilization.