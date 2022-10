NACB And SACPO Serve Suspicion To Ex-Chairs Of Energy Commission Vovk And Kryvenko In Rotterdam+ Case

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) served suspicions to Dmytro Vovk and Oksana Kryvenko, the former heads of the National Commission for State Regulation in the Energy and Utilities Sectors, in the Rotterdam+ case.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the SACPO.

On October 26, the SACPO and NACB served 15 persons with suspicion, including former and current officials of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) and officials of a group of private heat-generating companies involved in the introduction and application of the so-called formula Rotterdam+, as a result of which electricity consumers during 2018-2019 illegally overpaid more than UAH 20 billion.

The investigation believes that the Rotterdam+ formula included costs for services that were not actually performed, namely the transportation of national producer coal to thermal power plants from the port of Rotterdam.

As a result, during 2016-2019, electricity consumers overpaid over UAH 39 billion.

During the investigation of this fact, it turned out that the representatives of a group of private heat-generating companies, who, as a result, received excess profits, persuaded the individual members of the Energy Commission to adopt such a formula for calculating.

As a result, there was an unjustified payment of money by all electricity consumers due to the increase in electricity tariffs.

Along with this, other members of the Energy Commission improperly performed their official duties due to dishonesty towards them and voted for the approval of the so-called Rotterdam+ formula, which subsequently caused grave consequences for state and public interests.

To date, the suspicion has been served to 2 former heads of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities; 7 former and 2 current members of the Energy Commission; current and former employees of the commission, as well as current and former officials of a group of private heat-generating companies.

Six of the above-mentioned persons were charged with committing the crime provided for in Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The actions of other persons are qualified under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The investigation is ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Oleksandr Klymenko decided to cancel the decision to close the Rotterdam+ case as illegal and unfounded.