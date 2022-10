LPR Says AFU Advancing From Three Directions At Once In Area Of Svatove

Militants of the so-called LPR said that in the area of the village of Svatove in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are attacking simultaneously in three directions.

The corresponding statement on the air of Russian television was made by the representative of militants Vitaly Kiselev, his words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

"Today and yesterday there were attempts to break through our defense, this is a foreign legion, the fighters of the Kraken national unit attempted to break through the position of the Russian army in three different directions in the area of Svatove," the militant said.

Recall that on Wednesday, October 26, the so-called LPR recognized that in the area of ​ ​ the temporarily occupied Svatove in the Luhansk Region, militants are forced to wage fierce battles with the advancing forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, October 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the liberation of four settlements in this region.

We also reported that the Ukrainian military continues the counteroffensive on the right bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region. The pace of progress has declined recently due to bad weather.