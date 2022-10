SSU Acting Head Maliuk Assures That Budanov Was Not Involved In Blowing Up Crimean Bridge

Acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Vasyl Maliuk, assures that the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, was not involved in the blowing up the Crimean Bridge.

This was reported by the SSU press center, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"They came to the point that my fellow law enforcement officer, Kyrylo Budanov, and the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense as a whole were allegedly involved in the undermining of the bridge. I assure you that this is not the case. And we understand that the Russians are generally far from reality," commented the acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

He emphasized that in the so-called investigation of the incident on the Crimean Bridge, the Russians are showing their unprofessionalism.

He added that it will be possible to talk about the reason of blowing up the bridge after the victory in the war.

"And on the Crimean Bridge, apparently, some truck refueled with the wrong fuel, and they have what they have. Time will set the record straight," Maliuk added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said that the Crimean Bridge will cease to exist when the occupied peninsula returns to Ukraine.

The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation stated that the explosion on the Crimean Bridge was allegedly organized by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov.