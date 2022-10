Putin’s Press Secretary Said He Did Not Convey Message To Zelenskyy Through President Of Guinea-Bissau

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the head of the Kremlin did not convey a single message about peace talks to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy through the President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo.

Peskov made a corresponding statement to Russian journalists, Interfax quoted him as saying.

According to him, Russia has not de facto changed its position and is ready for negotiations. At the same time, Peskov said that it was allegedly Ukraine that did not want to sit at the negotiating table.

"Our colleague from the African state expressed his desire and said that he would have contacts and that he would convey this position to the Ukrainian side. There is no specific message in this case and this was not discussed," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, October 26, the President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo paid a visit to Ukraine, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Before that, he visited Moscow.

During the joint press conference, Embalo said that President Vladimir Putin conveyed a message through him to Zelenskyy that Russia is ready for negotiations.

Recall, on Tuesday, October 25, Russian media reported that Putin does not mind connecting the United States and Pope Francis to the "Ukrainian settlement."

It should be noted that after the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in early September, the Kremlin suddenly wanted negotiations with Zelenskyy.