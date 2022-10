The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) has introduced an electronic queue for processing ships in the ports of Great Odesa (Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdennyi) within the framework of the "grain corridor."

This is stated in the USPA message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Digitization of port processes is one of the key tasks of the USPA SE. The introduction of an electronic queue for processing ships in the ports of Great Odesa is another step towards creating more transparent and comfortable conditions for business," said USPA head Oleksii Vostrikov.

According to him, such technology was previously introduced and showed its effectiveness in Danube ports.

"However, unlike the Sulinsky Canal, where the electronic queue does not change, there are permissible changes related to technical nuances, such as the unprepared vessel for inspection, etc. However, on each such occasion, the objective reasons for such a reshuffle will be indicated in the electronic queue opposite a ship," Vostrikov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the grain corridor, 9 million tons of agricultural products have been exported.

The Foreign Ministry accuses Russia of delaying the work of the "grain corridor," more than 165 ships were stuck in line near the Bosphorus Strait.