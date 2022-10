On Thursday, October 27, the Russian occupiers again attacked energy infrastructure facilities. As a result of shelling, the main network in the central regions was damaged. This is stated in the message on Ukrenergo.

Thus, it is reported that due to damage to the power system today in the capital, the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr Regions the use of electricity will be limited.

"So far, consumer restrictions are necessary to reduce the load on the networks and avoid repeated accidents after the infrastructure was damaged by shelling of Russians," Ukrenergo said.

It is noted that such measures will help power engineers quickly restore damaged infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced that a "clearer" schedule of rolling blackouts will appear in Ukraine. According to him, special attention will be paid to the needs of critical infrastructure and defense.

On October 25, Ukrenergo limited electricity consumption in all regions of Ukraine.

Recall that you can view the schedules of power outages online on the websites of DTEK, Yasno and on the Telegram channel.