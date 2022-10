Ukrainian Air Defense Shot Down 19 Kamikaze Drones In 3 Regions In Few Hours

On the evening of October 26, the Russian occupiers launched an attack with kamikaze drones, but Ukrainian Air Defense shot down almost all targets. 19 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones were shot down in the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Vinnytsia Regions. A missile was also shot down.

This was reported by the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, from 10:00 p.m. to 00:00 a.m., the Russians fired more than two dozen Shahed-136. 15 drones were shot down over the Odesa Region, 3 in the Mykolaiv Region and 1 more in the Vinnytsia Region.

Of these, 17 drones were destroyed by air defense forces, and two more by other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 17, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine published a statement accusing Iran of complicity in Russia's crimes against Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic stated that Iran did not hand over its drones to Russia.

At the same time, Western mass media, citing their own sources, report that Iran has agreed to hand over even more drones and ballistic missiles to Russia for shelling Ukraine.

According to the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Iranian military is training Russians to use kamikaze drones in the occupied Crimea.