Russia Threatens US And Its Allies With Attacks On Commercial Satellites Over Ukraine

Russian representative to the UN Konstantin Vorontsov has called the commercial satellites of the United States and its allies "legitimate targets." According to him, Russia is ready to strike at them if they are used in Ukraine.

Vorontsov's words are given on the website of the Russian mission to the UN.

According to him, the Western countries' use of space technologies in combat in Ukraine is a "dangerous" and "beyond innocent use" trend.

Vorontsov emphasized that Russia regards the use of satellites as a direct participation in the war.

"We are talking about the use by the United States and its allies of civilian infrastructure components in space, including commercial, for military purposes... Quasi-social infrastructure may be a legitimate target for a retaliatory strike," Vorontsov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation said that the Russian army is able to neutralize all satellites over Ukraine.

We also reported that in April 2020, the United States announced Russia's launch of a rocket capable of striking satellites in Earth's orbit.