Australia will send its troops to the UK to participate in the Interflex mission to train members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Sky News reports this with reference to the Minister of Defense of Australia Richard Marles.

The head of the country's defense department confirmed that the Australian Defense Forces will send 70 people to the UK to help train the Ukrainian military.

The Australian military joins colleagues from more than ten countries around the world who, under the leadership of the UK, are involved in the implementation of the Interflex mission. Its goal is to train 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers every four months.

“We’re talking about a reservist force in Ukraine… everyday Ukrainians signing up to serve in their armed forces so training is fundamentally important. What this reflects is that we do see the conflict in Ukraine as one which is going to be protracted... We therefore need to be standing with Ukraine in the long-term,” Marles said.

He stressed that the Australian military will train servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine exclusively in the UK.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in mid-September, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that about 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers were trained in the UK.

We also reported that on September 14, Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov said that the Ukrainian military would be trained in his country.

And on October 17, the European Union approved the creation of a mission to train servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.