"Today, in the Black Sea, one of the boats of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed by an enemy kamikaze Shahed-136 drone," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russians can launch Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones from the Belarusian part of the Chornobyl exclusion zone.

Meanwhile, the Russian Federation massively launches Iranian UAVs into Ukraine Shahed-136 to penetrate the country's air defense.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are already shooting down 85% of Iranian Shahed-136kamikaze drones.

On the evening of October 26, the Russian occupiers launched an attack with kamikaze drones, but the Ukrainian air defense shot down almost all targets. 19 Shahed-136 drones of Iranian production were shot down in the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Vinnytsia regions. They also shot down a missile.