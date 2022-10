Crimea Reports Fire At Balaklavska TPP As Result Of Drone Attack

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, a fire broke out tonight at the Balaklavska thermal power plant near Sevastopol. The incident allegedly occurred as a result of a drone attack.

The governor of occupied Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev announced this on Telegram.

"Tonight, a UAV attack was carried out at the Balaklavska TPP. One of the transformers caught fire, which was on prevention and did not work," he wrote.

According to him, TPP workers allegedly independently eliminated the outbreak before firefighters arrived.

Razvozhaev emphasized that the incident did not affect the electricity supply of Sevastopol and the rest of the peninsula in any way.

He also stated that the drone was allegedly supposed to hit another target, but thanks to electronic warfare equipment, the UAV was shot down on approach.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 30, in occupied Sevastopol, they reported the destruction of a drone that flew into the city.

A few days before, on August 22, the invaders reported on the work of air defense in the area of ​ ​ the Belbek military airfield.

And on August 20, an unmanned aerial vehicle attacked the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.